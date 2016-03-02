FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen updates on possible public offer
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen updates on possible public offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2(Reuters) - Groothandelsgebouwen NV :

* Said on Tuesday it is in talks with various parties about a possible public offer on the shares and certificates of Groothandelsgebouwen NV

* Based on the annual results, the parties expressed an interest in a takeover of the company at a price of around 47 euros ($51.02) per share

* Says at this point there is no guarantee the talks will conclude in a public offer

Source text: bit.ly/1QKs6pZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

