BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen updates on possible public offer

March 2(Reuters) - Groothandelsgebouwen NV :

* Said on Tuesday it is in talks with various parties about a possible public offer on the shares and certificates of Groothandelsgebouwen NV

* Based on the annual results, the parties expressed an interest in a takeover of the company at a price of around 47 euros ($51.02) per share

* Says at this point there is no guarantee the talks will conclude in a public offer

