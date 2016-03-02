BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments informs on investment in ScaleThings project

March 2 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Joint Polish Investment Fund C.V. (fund), ScaleThings Sp. z o. o. and ScaleThings founders signed an investment agreement on Feb. 29

* The agreement defines the terms and conditions regarding the fund’s investment in ScaleThings project

* ScaleThings Sp. z o. o. is a special purpose vehicle which is working on a project of the development and commercialisation of an accurate sensor platform to measure weight

* The fund plans to invest up to 4.5 million zlotys ($1.13 million), which will include 800,000 zlotys of nonreturnable subsidy from the National Centre of Research and Development

* The fund will acquire 38.65 pct of ScaleThings in three tranches and the acquisition will not be paid for with the subsidy

* The company’s unit, Adiuvo Management Sp. z o. o., has a significant influence over the fund

