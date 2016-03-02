FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. FY 2015 revenues of $51.5 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 2, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. FY 2015 revenues of $51.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. :

* Said on Tuesday revenues in FY 2015 totaled $51.5 million, 4.8 pct lower than the $54.1 million generated in 2014

* New order booking in 2015 totaled $57.6 million representing an increase of 9 pct compared with order booking of $52.9 million in 2014

* Extra-ordinary dividend of $0.75 per share has been announced

* FY 2015 net income totaled $2.8 million, compared with $4.6 million in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.