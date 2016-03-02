FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alm. Brand FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 652 mln
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alm. Brand FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 652 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* FY total income 7.58 billion Danish crowns ($1.10 billion) versus 7.64 billion crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit continuing activities 652 million crowns versus 381 million crowns year ago

* Says results for 2015 far exceeded the company’s expectations

* Sees 2016 profit before tax of 500 million - 600 million crowns

* Sees group’s forward-looking activities to generate pre-tax profit to tune of 575 million - 650 million crowns

* Sees winding-up activities to report a loss of 50 million - 75 million crowns before tax in 2016

* Recommends ordinary dividend of 1.50 crowns per share and extraordinary dividend of 1.50 crowns per share be paid

* Recommends that existing share buyback programme be increased by 100 million crowns to up to 400 million crowns and extended until end-Feb. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8654 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

