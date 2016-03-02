FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amplifon FY revenue rises to 1.03 billion euros; proposes dividend in line with 2014
March 2, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amplifon FY revenue rises to 1.03 billion euros; proposes dividend in line with 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA :

* Proposes dividend of 0.043 euro per share, in line with 2014

* FY revenue at 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 890.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit net of non recurring expenses at 52.8 million euros ($57.28 million), up 47.4 percent year on year

* For 2016 the company expects a favorable trend in revenues growth and profitability driven by solid organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

