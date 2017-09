March 3 (Reuters) - Victor International A/S :

* 2015 net sales 3.4 million euros ($3.69 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* 2015 pre-tax profit 452,000 euros versus 753,000 euros year ago

* Sees 2016 result before value adjustments on properties and before tax of 160,000 - 210,000 euros

