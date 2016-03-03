BRIEF-Moscow Exchange FY 2015 net income up 74.1% to RUB 27.9 bln

March 3(Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* FY 2015 net income up 74.1 pct to 27.9 billion roubles ($381.54 million)

* FY 2015 EBITDA increased 68.9 pct YoY to 36.52 billion roubles, EBITDA margin was 79.4 pct vs. 71.1 pct in 2014

* FY 2015 operating income increased 51.3 pct YoY to 46.0 billion roubles

* “We benefited from a high interest rate environment in Russia, which had a positive effect on our interest income” - CFO

* “The greatest contributions to the growth of our commission income came from the FX and Money markets as well as from depositary services” - CFO

* Says negotiations to sell the remaining 23 pct stake in Ukrainian Exchange are underway

