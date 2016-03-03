FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Komputronik unit signs 40 mln zloty deal with PKO Bank Polski
March 3, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Komputronik unit signs 40 mln zloty deal with PKO Bank Polski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Komputronik Biznes sp. z o.o., signed a deal with PKO Bank Polski SA for sale and supply of materials for printing devices to offices of PKO Bank Polski SA in Poland

* The agreement signed for period of 48 months covers also installation of maintenance kits for printing devices, collection of waste materials and the provision of maintenance services for the equipment

* The estimated value of the deal in contracted period is 40.0 million zlotys ($10.1 million)

$1 = 3.9747 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

