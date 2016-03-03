BRIEF-MNI completes arrangement with creditors from Oct. 15, 2003

March 3 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 30, 2015 the court in Lomza, Poland, after examination of MNI’s arrangement proceedings case, decided that proceedings have been completed

* By order from Nov. 5, 2003, the court approved the agreement concluded on Oct. 15, 2003 between the creditors and the debtor MNI, (previously Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne SZEPTEL SA)

* On Dec. 23, 2013 MNI filed a motion for conclusion of arrangement proceedings

* The court decided that small creditors holding debts in the amount of 168,171.31 zlotys have been paid in full by MNI and to other creditors whose debts have been reduced by 40 percent, MNI paid the total amount of 4.7 million zlotys

* The company could not settle debt towards three creditors who have ceased their business operation and the court decided that provision has become impossible to fulfill

* As a result, the court decided that arrangement with creditors has beed completed, despite the fact that towards three creditors payment of debt was not possible

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: