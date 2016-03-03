FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean sees lots of bankruptcies in coming months -CEO
March 3, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean sees lots of bankruptcies in coming months -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean Group CEO, Herman Billung, to an industry conference on Thursday:

* ”In the coming months there will be a lot of bankruptcies, counterparty risk will be on everybody’s lips.

* ”The market has never been this bad before in modern history. We haven’t seen a market this bad since the Viking age. This is not sustainable for anybody and will lead to dramatic changes.

* ”It’s a fair assumption to make that only half of the orderbook in 2016 will be delivered.

* ”Hemen Holding (owned by billionaire John Fredriksen) is our biggest advantage. Without him subscribing to the latest issue it never would have happened.

* “If you want to invest in dry bulk we are definitely the best bet. We are there for the long term and have a main sponsor who is strongly committed to the company and the industry.” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

