FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Continental seeks acquisitions in sensors, software
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 3, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Continental seeks acquisitions in sensors, software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Continental

* CEO sees 3 billion eur sales in autonomous driving-related products by 2020

* CFO says see ourselves in a position to buy companies that could help us grow in new areas

* Says in discussions about how cooperation with Here mapping consortium could proceed

* Says first months of the year in China going very well

* CEO says did not make any modifications to hardware, electronics supplied to VW

* Says costs of airbag recall will not affect full-year forecasts

* CEO says can imagine buying sensor or software companies but opportunities limited

* Says joining Here consortium would be a valid option

* Says cannot yet establish any effects on its business of VW emissions scandal

* CEO says looking for new battery technology partner, confident of finding one in 12-15 months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.