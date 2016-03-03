FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adiuvo Investment fund to invest in diagnostics technology project
March 3, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adiuvo Investment fund to invest in diagnostics technology project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3(Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday that fund Joint Polish Investment Fund CV, controlled by its unit Adiuvo Management Sp. z o.o., signed an investment agreement with SPV pHase2 microtechnologies Inc, based in Delaware, US

* Under agreement, fund will invest in SPV up to 5.4 million zlotys ($1.4 million), of which 0.8 mln zlotys will be a non-refundable grant of Narodowe Centrum Badan i Rozwoju (National Center for Research and Development)

* Investment will be made via acquisition of 5.6 million series A shares in SPV, representing 23.35 pct stake

* SPV is engaged in innovative diagnostics technology project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9845 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

