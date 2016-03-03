FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascencio Q1 Rental income up 9 pct at 9.3 million euros
March 3, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascencio Q1 Rental income up 9 pct at 9.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3(Reuters) - Ascencio SCA :

* Q1 Rental income was up by 9 pct at 9.3 million euros ($10.19 million) as against 8.5 million euros for the first quarter of the previous financial year

* Net income before non-recurring items amounted to 6.2 million euros for the period 1 October to 31 December 2015, representing an increase of 21.6 pct relative to that posted for the quarter ended 31 December 2014 (5.1 million euros)

* Occupancy rate of 98.0 pct at 31 December 2015 as against 97.7 pct at 30 September 2015

* Fair value of the property portfolio at Dec. 31 stood at 547.4 million euros, compared with 521 million euros as at 30 September 2015

* Believes that for the current financial year it will be able to distribute a dividend at least comparable to that of the previous financial year

Source text: bit.ly/1LX7NV3

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9126 euros Gdynia Newsroom

