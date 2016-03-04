FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starrag FY net profit down 35 pct at CHF 9.5 million
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 4, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag FY net profit down 35 pct at CHF 9.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4(Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG :

* FY sales 364 million Swiss francs, in local currency -0.1 pct

* FY order intake down 18 pct to 333 million Swiss francs, in local currency down 11 pct

* FY net profit down 35 pct to 9.5 million Swiss francs, profit per share 2.78 Swiss francs

* Dividend payout of 1.20 Swiss francs per share, dividend payout ratio 43 pct

* FY 2016 sales in local currency are expected to be held around the level from 2015

* As for the operating margin in FY 2016, we expect to at least match the level reported in 2015

Source text - bit.ly/1Qwrvc6

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.