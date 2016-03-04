FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY 2015 revenue up 1.8 pct at CHF 1.17 bln, announces management changes
March 4, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY 2015 revenue up 1.8 pct at CHF 1.17 bln, announces management changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG :

* FY 2015 net revenue amounted to 1,165.2 million Swiss francs ($1.17 billion), which equates to organic growth of 1.8 pct (adjusted for currency effects)

* FY 2015 EBIT was down slightly at 126.1 million francs

* Net result decreased to 82.2 million francs (previous year: 99.4 million francs)

* Unchanged cash dividend of 2.20 francs per bearer share will be proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders

* Expects to achieve revenue in the region of 1,250 million francs for 2016

* Sees 2016 EBIT margin, in the range of 10 pct to 13 pct once more

* Looking ahead to 2020, the Datwyler Group is still targeting revenue of 2 billion francs and EBIT margin of 12 pct to 15 pct by this time

* New CEO from 1 January 2017 will be Dirk Lambrecht, the long-standing Head of the Sealing Solutions division

* Long-standing CEO Paul Haelg will be recommended for election to the post of Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in March 2017

* Haelg will succeed Ulrich Graf, who will be stepping down from his post for age-related reasons after 12 years at the 2017 Annual General Meeting

Source text: bit.ly/24F10em, bit.ly/1Td4qRx

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

