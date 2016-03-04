FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RoodMicrotec new business arrangements increase sales forecast by 8 to 12 mln euro
March 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RoodMicrotec new business arrangements increase sales forecast by 8 to 12 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4(Reuters) - RoodMicrotec NV :

* Has made arrangements with automotive and industrial partners for new sales in the range of 8 to 12 million euro ($13.1 million) over a period of 8 years

* As a result of these new arrangements, turnover will increase as of 2020 by 1.5 million euro to 2.5 million euro per year

* Expects that in 2020 turnover will approximately be 75 pct higher compared to the total turnover of over 10 million euro in 2015

* A further increase is expected during the years after 2020

$1 = 0.9129 euros Gdynia Newsroom

