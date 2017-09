BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q4 net loss narrows to 18.6 million lira

March 4 (Reuters) - Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii :

* Reported on Thursday Q4 Consolidated sales volume up 1.0% to 16.3mhl (excl. Ukraine up 2.6%)

* Q4 Consolidated net sales revenue up 5.1% to 1,945.2 million lira ($667.86 million)

* Q4 Consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) up 0.6% to 180.0 million lira

* Q4 net loss was 18.6 million lira versus net loss of 749.9 million lira

* FY 2015 revenue was 10.21 billion lira versus 10.02 billion lira year ago

* FY 2015 net loss was 197.8 million lira versus loss of 512.2 million lira year ago

* Proposed to distribute FY dividend of 0.20825 lira per share

* Expects Anadolu Efes’ consolidated sales volumes to grow low single digit in 2016

* In 2016 Consolidated revenues expected to grow mid-single digit

* In 2016 expects EBITDA (BNRI) to grow in absolute terms with flattish to slightly lower EBITDA (BNRI) margin.

