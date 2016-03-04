FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shareholders of Empik want to buy 24.6 pct stake at 3.49 zlotys/shr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shareholders of Empik want to buy 24.6 pct stake at 3.49 zlotys/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Empik Media & Fashion SA (Empik)

* Penta Investments, Bookzz Holdings Limited, EMF Holding 2 BV, Marek Ondrejka, Krockella Limited, Krockella s.r.o. and EMF Holding 4 BV (shareholders) announced tender offer for 25,993,295 shares of Empik at 3.49 zlotys ($0.88) per share on Thursday informed intermediary in the tender, TRIGON Dom Maklerski SA

* 25,993,295 shares of Empik represent 24.6 percent stake

* The subscription runs from March 25 to April 25 and the company’s shares will be acquired by Cyprus-registered Krockella Limited

* Shareholders plan to withdraw shares of Empik from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Source text bit.ly/21J9YIk

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9490 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

