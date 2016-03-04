FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext announces revision of Belgian indices
March 4, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces revision of Belgian indices

March 4 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announces yearly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices

* Galapagos NV, ING Groep NV and Ontex Group NV to be included in the BEL 20

* Befimmo SA, Delta Lloyd NV and D‘Ieteren SA to be removed from the BEL 20

* Befimmo, D‘Ieteren and Leasinvest Real Estate CVA to be included in the BEL Mid index

* Ascencio SCA, Galapagos and Ontex Group to be removed from the BEL Mid

* Leasinvest and Viohalco SA to be removed from the BEL Small index

* Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/21NAoFx Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
