BRIEF-Hyster-Yale unit announces provisional results of tender offer on Bolzoni
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hyster-Yale unit announces provisional results of tender offer on Bolzoni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Bolzoni SpA :

* Announced on Friday the provisional results of the mandatory tender offer on Bolzoni shares by Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy Srl (HY Italy), a wholly-owned unit of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

* According to the provisional results, 8,154,203 shares were tendered, corresponding to about 31.4 percent of Bolzoni share capital, for the value of 35.1 million euros ($38.95 million)

* If the provisional results of the tender offer are confirmed, HY Italy will own a total 93.8 percent stake in Bolzoni

* Since at the end of the tender period HY Italy’s stake in Bolzoni is higher than 90 percent but lower than 95 percent, the re-opening of the tender period will not take place

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9011 euros Gdynia Newsroom

