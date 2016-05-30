FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pylon updates on its GoGlobal.PL project and 2016-2020 strategy
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
May 30, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pylon updates on its GoGlobal.PL project and 2016-2020 strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Pylon SA :

* Summarizes its GoGlobal.PL strategy and announces plans and objectives of international expansion in years 2016-2020

* Says verified acquisition strategy in the German market falling on the period of July-August 2016 with a possible extension of the activities for Q3 2016, taking into consideration current demand for Pylon Audio products from German partners

* That may contribute to the increase of sales in Q4 2016

* Implements orders submitted by partners from France, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey of total value of about $ 0.1 million

* Conducts advanced negotiations with partners from Romania, India, Ukraine, Cyprus and South Korea

* Under its 2016-2020 strategy plans to develop cooperation in the field of mass production of loudspeaker casing for external partners, selling the final products, among others, in the United States, Europe and Asian markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.