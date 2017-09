May 30 (Reuters) - Corporacion Financiera de Inversiones SA :

* Said on Friday completes capital increase, selling in the last round 257,316 shares

* Says sold 13.3 million shares in the offer and gathered 20 million soles ($6 million), of which 6.7 million soles amounts to share premium

