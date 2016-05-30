FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesco Kipa's majority shareholder was in talks with Migros but couldn't reach an agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesco Kipa's majority shareholder was in talks with Migros but couldn't reach an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Tesco Kipa Kitle Pazarlama :

* Publishes a statement refuting news in the media saying Majority shareholder Tesco Overseas Investment Limited is in the final stage to transfer its share in the company to Anadolu Group

* According to the information received from the majority shareholder there is no such a talk between Anadolu Group and Tesco Overseas Investment Limited

* On the other hand, there have been confidential talks between Tesco Overseas Investment Limited and Migros Ticaret AS but parties couldn’t come to an agreement on basic principles

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
