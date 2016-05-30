BRIEF-Tesco Kipa's majority shareholder was in talks with Migros but couldn't reach an agreement

May 30 (Reuters) - Tesco Kipa Kitle Pazarlama :

* Publishes a statement refuting news in the media saying Majority shareholder Tesco Overseas Investment Limited is in the final stage to transfer its share in the company to Anadolu Group

* According to the information received from the majority shareholder there is no such a talk between Anadolu Group and Tesco Overseas Investment Limited

* On the other hand, there have been confidential talks between Tesco Overseas Investment Limited and Migros Ticaret AS but parties couldn’t come to an agreement on basic principles

