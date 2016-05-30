FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phase Holographic Imaging gets follow-up order of SEK 2.8 mln
May 30, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phase Holographic Imaging gets follow-up order of SEK 2.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :

* Says has received a follow-up order for a minimum of eight motorized HoloMonitor M4 instruments, continuing the strong business performance in the Chinese market

* The total customer list price of the ordered instruments amounts to 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($336,227.29)

* The instruments will be delivered to PHI’s Chinese distributor during the coming 12 months on a continuous basis

Source text: bit.ly/1WtImUw Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
