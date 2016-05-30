BRIEF-Community Entertainment decides on rights issue

May 30 (Reuters) - Community Entertainment Svenska AB :
* Board has decided through issue of new shares and warrants (units) with preferential rights for existing shareholders to increase the share capital by a maximum of 1,998,720 Swedish crowns ($239,893.42) through issue of up to 333,120 new shares
* Upon full exercise of the warrants, company will receive proceeds of a further 1,998,720 crowns
* Proceeds will be used for strengthening of organization for faster expansion
* Subscription price is 6 crowns per unit
* Subscription period runs from June 10 to June 23, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/24gJGcs
Further company coverage:
$1 = 8.3317 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom