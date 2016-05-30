FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Community Entertainment decides on rights issue
May 30, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Community Entertainment decides on rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Community Entertainment Svenska AB :

* Board has decided through issue of new shares and warrants (units) with preferential rights for existing shareholders to increase the share capital by a maximum of 1,998,720 Swedish crowns ($239,893.42) through issue of up to 333,120 new shares

* Upon full exercise of the warrants, company will receive proceeds of a further 1,998,720 crowns

* Proceeds will be used for strengthening of organization for faster expansion

* Subscription price is 6 crowns per unit

* Subscription period runs from June 10 to June 23, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/24gJGcs

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3317 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

