BRIEF-Gazprombank Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 8.73 billion
May 31, 2016 / 4:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gazprombank Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 8.73 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31(Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* Reported on Monday Q1 net interest income of 30.06 billion roubles ($456.86 million) versus 19.8 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 profit for the period of 8.73 billion roubles versus loss of 10.61 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 impairment of interest earning assets 6.51 billion roubles versus 31.92 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 ratio as at March 31 10.6 percent versus 10.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2015

Source text - bit.ly/20QThpx

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.7965 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

