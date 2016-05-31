BRIEF-Gazprombank Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 8.73 billion

May 31(Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* Reported on Monday Q1 net interest income of 30.06 billion roubles ($456.86 million) versus 19.8 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 profit for the period of 8.73 billion roubles versus loss of 10.61 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 impairment of interest earning assets 6.51 billion roubles versus 31.92 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 ratio as at March 31 10.6 percent versus 10.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2015

Source text - bit.ly/20QThpx

