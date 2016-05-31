FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbreeze buys rights to PAYDAY-franchise with 14 million users base
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze buys rights to PAYDAY-franchise with 14 million users base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Announced on Monday agreement with 505 Games to acquire the full rights to the PAYDAY-franchise with an installed base of 14 million users

* Consideration for acquisition amounts to 10.9 million B-shares in Starbreeze, equivalent to $30 million (about 249 million Swedish crowns)

* After transaction Starbreeze will own full rights to PAYDAY-franchise for any future developments or commercialization, including PAYDAY 2 and PAYDAY for mobile platforms

* 505 Games will retain 33 pct revenue share of Starbreeze’s net revenues from future sales of PAYDAY 3 capped at $40 million, and after Starbreeze has fully recouped its development and marketing costs

* Says 10.9 million new B shares will, post transaction, represent 4.3 pct of shares and 1.4 pct of votes and will be issued under authority from AGM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
