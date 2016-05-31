FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharol Q1 net loss widens to 66 million euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharol Q1 net loss widens to 66 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 net loss widens to 65.9 million euros ($73.3 million) versus loss of 43.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss of 1.5 million versus loss of 4.0 million euros year ago

* Says result is mainly influenced by the effective participation in Oi’s net losses of 64.1 million euros and cancellation of 10 percent of the value of a call option on Oi

* Says reduced its operational costs by 63 percent compared to Q1 2015

Source text: bit.ly/25vIrZp

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8986 euros Gdynia Newsroom

