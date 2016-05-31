FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polmed agrees terms for 2016 under contracts with Polish NHF
May 31, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polmed agrees terms for 2016 under contracts with Polish NHF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Polmed SA :

* Said on Monday that it agreed on financial terms of agreements for the provision of health care services in 2016 signed with the Polish National Health Fund - Pomeranian Regional Branch in Gdansk, Poland

* The maximum remuneration for outpatient specialist care services in 2016 was set for 568,761 zlotys ($144,000)

* The maximum remuneration for dental treatment services in 2016 was set for 332,640 zlotys

* The maximum remuneration for outpatient diagnostic specialist care services in 2016 was set for 81,369 zlotys

$1 = 3.9492 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
