BRIEF-Polmed agrees terms for 2016 under contracts with Polish NHF

* Said on Monday that it agreed on financial terms of agreements for the provision of health care services in 2016 signed with the Polish National Health Fund - Pomeranian Regional Branch in Gdansk, Poland
* The maximum remuneration for outpatient specialist care services in 2016 was set for 568,761 zlotys ($144,000)
* The maximum remuneration for dental treatment services in 2016 was set for 332,640 zlotys
* The maximum remuneration for outpatient diagnostic specialist care services in 2016 was set for 81,369 zlotys
$1 = 3.9492 zlotys