BRIEF-PARP launches administrative proceedings against Skotan on return of funds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PARP launches administrative proceedings against Skotan on return of funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Skotan SA :

* Said on Monday that it received a notice that Polska Agencja Rozwoju Przedsiebiorczosci (PARP, Polish Agency for Enterprise Development) launched administrative proceedings on the return of funds under the company’s hydrogen project financing

* PARP challenged the part of the costs qualified by the company as project costs eligible for support

* According to PARP, the company has to return 2.1 million zlotys ($533,500) plus contractual interest of 484,621 zlotys

* The procedure stops the verification of the request for the final payment under the project submitted by the company until the funds are reimbursed or the administrative proceedings end

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9363 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
