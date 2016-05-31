BRIEF-PARP launches administrative proceedings against Skotan on return of funds

May 31 (Reuters) - Skotan SA :

* Said on Monday that it received a notice that Polska Agencja Rozwoju Przedsiebiorczosci (PARP, Polish Agency for Enterprise Development) launched administrative proceedings on the return of funds under the company’s hydrogen project financing

* PARP challenged the part of the costs qualified by the company as project costs eligible for support

* According to PARP, the company has to return 2.1 million zlotys ($533,500) plus contractual interest of 484,621 zlotys

* The procedure stops the verification of the request for the final payment under the project submitted by the company until the funds are reimbursed or the administrative proceedings end

