BRIEF-KNF maintains its decision to fine Polymetal
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 31, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KNF maintains its decision to fine Polymetal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Polymetal SA :

* Said on Monday that received decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) from May 17 taken after the re-examining the decision from Dec. 17, 2015, on the company’s request

* KNF resolved to uphold its decision from Dec. 17, 2015, to exclude indefinitely company’s shares from trading and impose a fine of 250,000 zlotys ($63,600) due to a failure to publish FY 2014, Q1 2015 and H1 2015 financial reports

* Polymetal plans to file a complaint on KNF’s decision to the administrative court in Warsaw, Poland

$1 = 3.9331 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

