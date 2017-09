May 31 (Reuters) - Zalando Se

* Co-Ceo tells AGM aims for 2016 growth at top end of long-term target of 20-25 percent

* Aims to keep margin at 3-4 percent in 2016, plans investments of 200 million eur

* Co-Ceo says will invest profits in coming years in growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)