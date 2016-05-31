FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RLS Global: order for ChloraSolv
May 31, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RLS Global: order for ChloraSolv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - RLS Global AB :

* Agreement was signed with distributor Equivaa concerning market in the Middle East

* Distributor Equivaa represents primarily through selected partners five countries in the region: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

* The agreement is worth 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.01 million) in the period Q4 2016 - Q4 2017

* It is the intention of both parties that once the regulatory process is ready to send the first delivery, which is estimated to occur in Q4 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1sYNILi

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3139 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

