BRIEF-Everysport acquires Kalmar-based company Guldfemman

May 31 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group AB :

* Acquires 100 pct stake in fantasy sports company Guldfemman AB from Kalmar

* Acquisition takes place via non-cash issue of 1 million shares

* Sellers are the founders of the company

* Price is set at 1.28 Swedish crown/share, based on an average exchange rate during the negotiation period

* Guldfemman is also entitled to an additional consideration based on operating profit outcome alternatively turnover for FY 2018 on the basis of Everysport’s choice of focus for FY 2018

* Additional consideration will be in cash and paid after the Annual General Meeting for FY 2018

Source text: bit.ly/1sYSYPd

