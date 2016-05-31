BRIEF-Everysport acquires Kalmar-based company Guldfemman

May 31 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group AB :
* Acquires 100 pct stake in fantasy sports company Guldfemman AB from Kalmar
* Acquisition takes place via non-cash issue of 1 million shares
* Sellers are the founders of the company
* Price is set at 1.28 Swedish crown/share, based on an average exchange rate during the negotiation period
* Guldfemman is also entitled to an additional consideration based on operating profit outcome alternatively turnover for FY 2018 on the basis of Everysport’s choice of focus for FY 2018
* Additional consideration will be in cash and paid after the Annual General Meeting for FY 2018
Source text: bit.ly/1sYSYPd
