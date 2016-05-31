FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-ECB's Nowotny sees no alternative to expansive policy -Die Presse
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 31, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

MEDIA-ECB's Nowotny sees no alternative to expansive policy -Die Presse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - ** There is no alternative to the European Central Bank’s expansive monetary policy, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny tells an Austrian newspaper. ** “In a period of low inflation and weak growth I do need an expansive monetary policy,” the head of the Austrian central bank is quoted as saying by Austrian daily Die Presse. “Every alternative would be dangerous.” ** “There are certain areas, especially in the structural policy, in which we could imagine more rapid progress,” Nowotny says when asked whether there was enough political support for the central bank’s efforts to take effect. ** He says there was considerable need for reform in the area of financial stability. ** Asked whether retail banking customers would have to be prepared for negative interest rates, he says he believes that will never happen. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

