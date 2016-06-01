BRIEF-SCA says fined SEK 325 mln in Spain, will appeal

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - SCA

* Says as communicated in May 2015, the company is one of several businesses active on the Spanish incontinence care market that is part of an investigation by the Spanish National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC)

* Says CNMC is fining SCA about SEK 325 million for alleged improper market conduct between 1996 and 2014

* Says does not agree with the CNMC's decision and will submit an appeal

* Says a provision for the fine will be reported as an item affecting comparability in the second quarter of 2016