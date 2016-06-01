FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marvipol unit signed importer agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Limited
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Marvipol unit signed importer agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Tuesday its unit British Automotive Polska Spolka Akcyjna (BAP) signed importer and authorised repairer agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Limited (JLRL)

* Aim of the agreement is to regulate the principles of providing by BAP services as authorized importer, distributor and manager of service stations for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in European Economic Area

* According to the agreement JLRL will have to provide vehicles, spare parts and accessories to BAP

* BAP signed license agreement with JLRL that authorizes it to use JLRL trademarks

