BRIEF-Reditus Q1 net profit up at 197,206 euros

June 1 (Reuters) - Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* Announced on Tuesday Q1 net profit of 197,206 euros ($219,293) versus 161,425 euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 2.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating revenue 25.5 million euros versus 30.7 million euros year ago

* Says that international sales represent 37 percent of Q1 revenue

* Says net debt 60.1 million euros at end of March versus 61.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1PiqucX

