June 1(Reuters) - Internet Media Services SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed investment agreement to buy majority stake in Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych Sp. z o.o. (LabPi)

* The agreement was signed between IMS and majority shareholder and chairman of LabPi, Jacek Kwasniak, minority shareholder of LabPi, Epic Ventures Sp. z o.o., Michal Ziemski and Inlabs Sp. z o.o.

* LabPi is developing "Funbox- mobile jukebox" application

