BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners approved Asset Italia Project

June 1 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Tuesday board of directors approved the Asset Italia Project (Project) with the acceptance of about 30 family offices ensuring together with Tamburi capital for 550 million euros ($612.1 million)

* The Project foresees the establishment of Asset Italia SpA, an investment holding to support the development of the companies in which it will invest

* Tamburi to hold 20 percent of Asset Italia, to subscribe pro-quota to all of the proposed investments and to provide its support in the individuation, selection, valuation e finalization activity related to the investment activity

* Within five years a business combination between Asset Italia e Tamburi shall take place with the contribution in kind of Asset Italia shares in Tamburi by all of the shareholders of Asset Italia

Source text: bit.ly/1Zcalpu

Further company coverage: