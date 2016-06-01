FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners approved Asset Italia Project
June 1, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners approved Asset Italia Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Tuesday board of directors approved the Asset Italia Project (Project) with the acceptance of about 30 family offices ensuring together with Tamburi capital for 550 million euros ($612.1 million)

* The Project foresees the establishment of Asset Italia SpA, an investment holding to support the development of the companies in which it will invest

* Tamburi to hold 20 percent of Asset Italia, to subscribe pro-quota to all of the proposed investments and to provide its support in the individuation, selection, valuation e finalization activity related to the investment activity

* Within five years a business combination between Asset Italia e Tamburi shall take place with the contribution in kind of Asset Italia shares in Tamburi by all of the shareholders of Asset Italia

Source text: bit.ly/1Zcalpu

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8986 euros Gdynia Newsroom

