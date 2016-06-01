CORRECTED-BRIEF-MGTS faces RUB 562,500 fine

(Corrects value of the fine to 562,500 roubles from 562.5 million roubles.)
June 1 (Reuters) - Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):
* Says Moscow department of Federal Antimonopoly Service on May 31 fined MGTS 562,500 roubles ($8,360.02) for setting different rates for access to cable communications
* The rate for non-budget organizations set by MGTS was in some cases more than 40 pct higher than the rate for budget organizations Source text: bit.ly/1TJn7bz
