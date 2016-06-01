FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-MGTS faces RUB 562,500 fine
June 1, 2016 / 10:45 AM / in a year

CORRECTED-BRIEF-MGTS faces RUB 562,500 fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value of the fine to 562,500 roubles from 562.5 million roubles.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* Says Moscow department of Federal Antimonopoly Service on May 31 fined MGTS 562,500 roubles ($8,360.02) for setting different rates for access to cable communications

* The rate for non-budget organizations set by MGTS was in some cases more than 40 pct higher than the rate for budget organizations Source text: bit.ly/1TJn7bz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 66.9717 roubles $1 = 67.2845 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

