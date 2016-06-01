FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HDI Seguros majority shareholders subscribes to new shares
June 1, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HDI Seguros majority shareholders subscribes to new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - HDI Seguros SA :

* Said on Tuesday its majority shareholder Inversiones HDI Limitada has subscribed to 7.1 million of its new shares

* Says increases capital by 22.28 percent

* Following the capital increase HDI Seguros holds 1 share in its own capital while Inversiones HDI Limitada holds remaining 39.2 million shares

* New issue has nominal value of 1 sole per share and will be placed at market value of 0.21 soles per share

Source text: bit.ly/282FLog

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

