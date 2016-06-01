FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rootfruit Scandinavia carries out new share issue
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rootfruit Scandinavia carries out new share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Rootfruit Scandinavia AB :

* Decided to carry out a new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Rights issue provides the company with proceeds of more than 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($783,198.58) before issue costs upon full subscription

* Company's shareholders have pre-emptive right to subscribe, will receive one subscription right for every share

* Six subscription rights entitle to subscribe for one share

* Issue price is 7.50 crowns per share

* New issue includes a maximum of 874,916 shares

Source text: bit.ly/1Ue0pYJ

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2993 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.