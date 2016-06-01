BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty gives quarterly outlook; calculates positive cash flow during Q4 2016

June 1 (Reuters) - Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :
* Gives forecast and calculates positive cash flow during Q4 2016
* Sees Q2 2016 net sales of 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($132,361.08)
* Sees Q3 2016 net sales of 1.6 million crowns
* Sees Q4 2016 net sales of 3.3 million crowns
* Sees Q2 2016 EBT of loss 2.9 million crowns
* Sees Q3 2016 EBT of loss 1.6 million crowns
* Sees Q4 2016 EBT of loss 63,000 crowns
Source text: bit.ly/1TPXL0X
$1 = 8.3106 Swedish crowns