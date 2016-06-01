FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty gives quarterly outlook; calculates positive cash flow during Q4 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
June 1, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty gives quarterly outlook; calculates positive cash flow during Q4 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :

* Gives forecast and calculates positive cash flow during Q4 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 net sales of 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($132,361.08)

* Sees Q3 2016 net sales of 1.6 million crowns

* Sees Q4 2016 net sales of 3.3 million crowns

* Sees Q2 2016 EBT of loss 2.9 million crowns

* Sees Q3 2016 EBT of loss 1.6 million crowns

* Sees Q4 2016 EBT of loss 63,000 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1TPXL0X Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3106 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.