CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Stureguld (under name change to GoldX) carries out fully underwritten rights issue
June 1, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Stureguld (under name change to GoldX) carries out fully underwritten rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value of rights issue in the first bullet point to 5.9 million Swedish crowns as well as value of share capital increase in the second bullet point to 294,285.71 crowns. Company corrected its own statement.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Stureguld Sverige AB :

* Board resolved to conduct rights issue of up to 5.9 million Swedish crowns ($722,712)

* At full subscription, company’s share capital will increase with 294,285.71 crowns to 1, 324,285.71 crowns

* For one share held, holder receives one subscription right

* Seven shares held in the company entitle to subscribe for two new shares

* Subscription price is 0.20 crown per share

* Subscription period runs from June 13 to June 28

Source text: bit.ly/1t6j7vo

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.1637 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

