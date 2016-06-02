FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singulus Technologies withdraws forecasts for 2016 and 2017
June 2, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies withdraws forecasts for 2016 and 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Said on Wednesday withdraws the currently prevailing forecasts for the business years 2016 and 2017 with immediate effect

* The reason is order with a unit of the Chinese state-owned enterprise China National Building Materials (CNBM) in excess of 110 million euros ($123.22 million) for the delivery of production machines for CIGS solar modules, which was received a couple of days ago

* Contrary to previous expectations, major parts of sales and earnings realization will be delayed to after the turn of the year 2016 and into the business year 2017, because the contract has been signed later than it had been expected during preparing the forecast

