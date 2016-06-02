CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Resurs: Over-allotment exercised in respect of 4.8 mln shares

(Corrects number of shares in headline and first bullet point to 4.8 million. Company corrected its own statement.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding AB :

* Says over-allotment option has been exercised in respect of 4,816,116 shares

* Following exercise of over-allotment option Cidron Semper Ltd. and Waldakt AB will hold 69.9 million shares and 57.2 million shares of the total number of shares in Resurs, respectively, corresponding to about 34.93 pct and 28.58 pct of total number of shares in Resurs, respectively Source text: bit.ly/1XRnDZL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)