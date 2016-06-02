BRIEF-BVT to merge with Windykacja PL

June 2 (Reuters) - BVT SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders approved the merger plan of BVT and Windykacja PL sp. z o.o

* The merger will be implemented via transfer of all the assets of Windykacja PL to BVT

* Following the merger, BVT's capital will be increased via issue of 1,033,513 series D shares

* The series D shares will be offered to the partners of Windykacja PL

* Signed letter of intent to acquire Windykacja PL Sp. z o.o. in Nov. 2015

