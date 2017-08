June 2 (Reuters) - Midas SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Polkomtel, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat , bought the remaining 6.8 pct stake in Midas (100.1 mln shares) for 81.1 million zlotys ($20.7 million) and reaches 100 pct stake in the company

