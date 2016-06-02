UPDATE 1-Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest launch fish farming shipping firm

* 50/50 JV to create new aqua vessel shipping firm

* Expects first order in June, operation during Q3 2017

* Sees big cost savings

* As of today MHG uses about EUR 100 mln on well boats per year

* New shipping firm will also compete of external contracts (Adds comments from CEO in Deep Sea supply at presentation)

June 2 (Reuters) - Deep Sea Supply Plc

* Says Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest asa to establish an aquaculture shipping joint venture

* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is the top owner of both companies

* agreement to establish a 50/50 owned aquaculture shipping joint venture that is to build, own and operate aquaculture vessels

* Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest aim to significantly reduce costs related to vessel services through establishing the JV

* Current discussions indicate a substantial reduction in newbuilding cost compared to solutions provided by alternative aquaculture providers

* The intention of the JV is to also compete for external contracts

* Deep Sea Supply will enter into management agreements with the JV covering all necessary management services, including technical management, ship management and other corporate services

* Deep Sea Supply CEO Jon Are Gummedal says plan is to contract the first aquaculture vessel in June with option for 3 more

* CEO Gummedal expects to operate first vessel during Q3 2017

* CEO Gummedal says well-boat service is a high-margin business

* CEO Gummedal says well-boat market is fragmented and dominated by a few larger owners and a large number of smaller family-owned companies

* CEO Gummedal says will build low-cost vessels at high quality

* CEO Gummedal says long-term charters combined with a strong shareholder base will reduces funding costs

* CEO Gummedal promises low-cost operations

* CEO Gummedal says the boats are getting larger compare to current global well boat fleet of about 125 vessels

* CEO Gummedal says the new vessels are a combination of well-boats, harvest boats, feed vessels and service vessels, will change the game

* CEO Gummedal says harvesting on board will reduce the loss of fish

* CEO Gummedal says Marine Harvest expects further growth

* CEO Gummedal says together with Marine Harvest we have an ambition to streamline business and cut costs and be a competitor to other operators

* CEO Gummedal says Marine Harvest also could go to other well-boat operators

* Deep Sea Supply is currently operating 37 offshore supply vessels

* CEO Gummedal says oil service is in a terrible downturn and it will take long time before it will recover. Therefore it's looking into other growth areas

* The aquaculture shipping industry is fragmented and characterised by lack of competition. Through the JV, Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest aim to consolidate the industry to achieve economies of scale. The JV will explore any opportunity that may improve building cost or operating cost, including taking advantage of the current imbalance in the offshore service vessel market through potentially convert surplus offshore vessels into aquaculture vessels if project economics are favourable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)